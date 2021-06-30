You Are Here Home World Donald Rumsfeld, Former Defense Secretary who oversaw Iraq war, dies at 88

Article By News784 - June 30, 2021 at 15:35

Washington – Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld has died at the age of 88, his family said Wednesday.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.  At 88, he was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico,” the statement read.

“History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country.”

Rumsfeld, who served in the Republican administrations of Presidents Gerald Ford and George W. Bush, oversaw the Pentagon’s response to the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

