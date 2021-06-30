Caribbean Island Shooting Case Filled With Mystery And Intrigue

This matter cries out for Justice – Kay Bacchus Baptiste Lawyer for shooting victim Cornelius John

Government Senator Ashelle Morgan and Assistant DPP Karim Nelson have been charged in the shooting incident

(Kingstown – St Vincent) – A shooting case on the Caribbean island of St Vincent is now the mystery that has intrigued political commentators, legal eagles, and journalists for the last eleven weeks.

On April 28th, Cornelius John , who was beaten, shot in the leg, and threatened at his home, told this publication that he could only describe his perpetrators as gangsters.

Among the three whom he described as gangsters were two men and a woman. He identified the woman as Government Senator Ashelle Morgan , who is now one of two persons charged in the matter.

John said the tallest of the men walked up to him and began kicking him in the stomach, which caused him to defecate on himself.

“While I was lying in pain on the ground, he pulled out his gun, cranked it, and told me; you want to kill the senator, you want to kill the senator?” and he proceeded to hold down my left foot and shoot me in it.”

The 62-year-hypertensive told the publication that Morgan pointed a gun to his face and told him that she would shoot him in the mouth if he called her name in any conversation.

At varying times the argument was whether or not Senator Morgan was present at the shooting. The Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves, the highest government official, confirmed that she was.

On May 4th, while speaking on NBC Radio, he said;

“I had spoken to Senator Morgan; she called me when the incident occurred as you would expect that she would. However, just keep your mouth shut a bit and don’t believe and accept as fact some of the most outlandish things that you have heard”.

The Prime Minister’s comment would have cleared any disbelief that persons had about the Senator’s involvement in the incident.

The case has gone from, Women defending women to cutlass attacks, missing medical records, and now a drunken victim.

The latest turn of events is that Cornelius John, who was shot, beaten, and threatened, was drunk when the incident occurred.

On Tuesday night, speaking on Nice Radio, Kay Bacchus-Baptiste said John’s medical records show that the 60-year-old told the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on April 13th, when he was shot, that it was two males who had come to his property.

When Cornelius John spoke with this publication on April 28th, he told us that three persons entered his yard on April 13th; he has been consistent with his version of the incident.

Added to this, Bacchus Baptiste said John’s medical record is now with the DPP.

“When my client went to collect his medical records , he was told that they were given to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution. Normally, what is given to prosecutors is the report of medical injury form. This turn of events is very serious,” Bacchus Baptiste said.

A medical report looks specifically at the injuries you sustained or any pre-existing conditions you had which have been worsened directly due to the accident in question.

The report may also consider whether you will continue working as you did before the accident and if you are still able to carry out daily tasks like you could before you were injured.

Bacchus Baptiste told this publication on Wednesday that the populace will now have to stand in defense of justice for Cornelius John .

“I’m deeply disturbed because my client never said this, he never reported alcohol in his system, and he always reported against three persons, one being the female senator.”

“Some mischief is afoot to make it appear he was drunk and did not know what happened.”

“The long arm of injustice is at work to save this Senator, to make it appear that my client was unstable at the time,” Bacchus Baptiste said.

It took the DPP on the island 73 days before charges could have been laid, and when they were, the victim who was beaten, shot, and threatened was slammed with three charges.

To date, the public has been left in the dark as to who the third individual is; John’s lawyer has written to the island’s DPP for full disclosure.

According to a legal expert, if the current twist is used, Mr. John’s hopes at obtaining justice for the injuries sustained may very well be further in the distance than he may have imagined.

Generally, alcohol consumption negatively impacts the credibility of evidence that is adduced by someone who was intoxicated or had been drinking alcohol.

Mr. John will have an uphill climb in convincing the Court that he was attacked by three persons, one female, and two males. Persons who are drunk are usually given to erratic behaviour, loss of memory, or sound cognitive abilities.

Our legal expert questions whether Mr. John’s alleged drunken state will be used to justify the shooting; therefore, if the Court accepts the medical report, it is easy to infer the likely outcome of this case.

The incident has widened the political divide in the Caribbean nation of over 100,000 residents.

So far, there have been small-scale protest actions by various social justice groups in the capital, Kingstown. These protests have gained support from the main opposition party, the NDP.

The leader of the Opposition, Dr Godwin, Friday was thrown out of parliament on May 11th for raising what he described as the most reasonable objection to the Senator sitting in parliament. Morgan has since been granted one month’s leave of absence.

The Opposition leader has written to various regional and international bodies, including CARICOM , The Commonwealth , and the UNITED NATIONS . The island is a non-permanent member of the UNSC .

Political observers say that the government is facing mounting pressure and tells this publication that the Cornelius John shooting is likened to the Ottley Hall scandal and Greedy Bill.