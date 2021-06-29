Windward Islands May Face Tropical Depression By Friday

Interests in the Windward and Leeward Islands should monitor this system

A broad area of low pressure, associated with a tropical wave, is located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands.

The fledgling disturbance, which may become a tropical depression or even a tropical storm, will cross the Lesser Antilles as it saunters into the Caribbean. Water temperatures there are hovering in the lower 80s.

Light wind shear, or a change of wind speed and or direction with height in the surrounding environment, will support the system’s greater organization and vertical development.

Computer weather models differ in their systems simulations, but it’s reasonable to expect the second period of heavy rainfall for the Lesser Antilles.

Environmental conditions generally appear favorable for development, and a tropical depression could form during the next few days while the system moves west-northwestward at about 20 MPH.

Eventually, the system, which may level off in intensity, never develop altogether or continue to strengthen, will gradually turn northward as it’s wrapped around the periphery of the Bermuda High. That’s a nearly ever-present high-pressure system that is a staple of forecasting weather across the Atlantic.

Interests in the Windward and Leeward Islands should closely monitor this system as it will likely be moving through that region on Friday.