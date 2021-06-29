Weather Information Statement Issued For St. Vincent

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services is closely monitoring the progress of two westward moving tropical waves located over the Central Atlantic.

Of immediate interest is the system closest to the region which was located about 650 miles east of the Lesser Antilles at 2:00 p.m this afternoon.

Moisture ahead of this tropical wave is expected to generate cloudy skies with light to moderate showers by tonight across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines then intensifying with pockets of heavy showers and thunderstorms during Wednesday. Model guidance is suggesting rainfall accumulation of approximately 50 to 75 mm (2 to 3 inches) into Thursday.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be alert.

Meanwhile, the axis of the second tropical wave was located along 35 W or about 1650 miles south east of the Lesser Antilles and moving west- northwestward at about 20 mph. Additional development is possible before it reaches the Lesser Antilles by late Friday as the system continues to show signs of organization. Residents are strongly advised to keep informed on the progress of these systems as Watches/Warnings may be issued at short notice.

This information statement is intended for preparedness purposes.

There are currently no watches or warnings in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.