Vincy Heat” will compete against Haiti in Concacaf Gold Cup preliminaries

The SVG men’s football team “Vincy Heat” will compete in the First Round of the Concacaf Gold Cup Preliminaries against Haiti on Friday July 02nd 2021 at 4:30pm in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the DRK PNK Stadium.

Vincy Heat placed second to Suriname in the Concacaf Nations League 2019, thus earning another chance for Gold Cup qualification.

Should Vincy Heat get past Haiti, they will face the winner of the Barbados versus Bermuda match on 6th July, for a place in Group B of the Gold Cup, alongside Canada, Martinique and host USA.

The team will leave for Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday 30th June 2021 led by Manager Renson Haynes with the Head Coach being Kendale Mercury.

The Twenty Man Squad goes as follow:

GoalKeepers are Jadiel Chance & Garwin Davis

Defenders are Jamol Yorke, Jahvin Sutherland, Camal Bess, Nigel Charles, Tristan Marshall & Ted Roberts

Midfielders are Dorren Hamlet (captain), Diel Spring, Nazir Mc Burnette, Gidson Francis, Kurtlon Williams, Kennijha Joseph & Brad Richards

Forward are Kyle Edwards, Marlon Simmons, Cornelius Stewart, Terrason Joseph & Trezine Da Souza

The officials traveling with the team are : Hygiene Officer/ Kit Manager – John Hinds, Assistant Coach – Alfred Grant, Goal Keeper Coach – Kevin Richardson, Media Officer – Crystel Huggins, Fitness Coach – Rex Pollard, Physiotherapist – Kevin Young, Team Doctor – Najah Peters, Team Nurse – Maxine Mc Millan and the head of the traveling delegation is Wayne Grant.