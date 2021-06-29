SVG faces Double Threat as the Atlantic warms up

St Vincent and the Grenadines, along with other islands in the Lesser Antilles, are now facing the threat of being impacted by two weather systems.

The National Hurricane Center says disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a tropical wave located over the tropical Atlantic, about 850 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

Its morning update said some slow development of this disturbance is possible later this week and this weekend while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph, likely reaching the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday night.

Also, in the Atlantic, shower activity associated with a tropical wave located about 800 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde islands has become a little better organized since yesterday.

Additional slow development of this system is possible during the next several days as it generally moves west-northwestward at about 20 mph.