Six New COVID-19 Cases Recorded

Article By News784 - June 29, 2021 at 19:54

Six (6) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and fifty-eight (158) samples processed on Monday June 28th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 3.8%.

Seven (7) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Two hundred and eleven (211) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died. Two thousand two hundred and twenty-five (2225) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand and two (2002) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

Persons who persist in incorrect or no mask use, remain unvaccinated and participate in mass gatherings will continue to be at risk for being infected and spreading COVID-19.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, compliance with the protocols including the effective use of masks, physical distancing, and the evidence-based recommendations to be vaccinated with the available vaccines is strongly recommended.

 

 

 

