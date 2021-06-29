Senator Ashelle Morgan Granted One Month’s Leave Of Absence

Government Senator Ashelle Morgan who are among one of two persons charged in a shooting incident that left Cornelius John of Diamond with a bullet would in the foot, has been granted one month’s leave of absence from the House of Assembly.

28th June 2021

Rochelle Forde Speaker of the House of Assembly Kingstown St Vincent

Dear Madam Speaker

Re: Leave of Absence

In light of the charge that I have been called upon to answer in the Magistrate’s Court, I hereby request to take a one (1) month leave of absence from the sittings of the House of Assembly, in the first instance.

While there is no legal or moral obligation for me to take such leave, I have chosen to do so voluntarily because I do not wish for the upcoming trial to distract from or overshadow the business of the House of Assembly.

I hope that the trial of the matter proceeds and concludes in the shortest time possible so as to negate any necessity for further application for a leave of absence.

Faithfully,

Ashelle Morgan Senator Deputy Speaker House of Assembly

June 28th, 2021

Honourable Senator Ashelle Morgan Deputy Speaker Hinds Building

Dear Honourable Senator Morgan,

Re: Leave of Absence Your letter dated June 28th, 2021 and received on even date is hereby acknowledged and refers.

Please be advised that pursuant to Standing Order 74 your request for one (1) month’s leave of absence contained therein is hereby granted.

Yours respectfully,