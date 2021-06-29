Mandating COVID-19 Vaccines Is Not Legal Says TIRL

By TIRL

This serves as NOTICE that the requirement for any individual to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for employment and for participation at public and private institutions IS NOT LEGAL. All COVID-19 vaccines are authorized, for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) only and are thus experimental.

Covid-19 vaccines are not approved and licensed by either the Food and Drug Administration (FDA-USA) the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency of the United Kingdom (MHRA-UK), the European Medicines Agency (EMA-EU) or any other national medicinal regulators. The Covid-19 vaccines are permitted under an Emergency Use Authorization, for investigational use only. Covid-19 vaccines lack requisite studies and are not approved medical treatment. The FDA’s guidance on emergency use authorization of medical products requires them to “ensure that recipients are informed to the extent practicable given the applicable circumstances … That they have the option to accept or refuse the EUA product …”

Title 21, Section 360bbb-3 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires that individuals to whom the product is administered are informed:

that the Secretary has authorized the emergency use of the product;

of the significant known and potential benefits and risks of such use, and of the extent to which suchbenefits and risks are unknown; and

of the option to accept or refuse administration of the product , of the consequences, if any, of refusing administration of the product, and of the alternatives to the product that are available and of their benefits and risks.

Similarly, the World Health Organization (WHO) has Covid-19 vaccines on their Emergency Use Listing (EUL) and state that they have “…developed the EUL process to expedite the availability of unlicensed medical products…”. Additionally, WHO says that “The EUL is a special procedure for unlicensed vaccines, medicines… in the event of a public health emergency when the community/public health authorities may be willing to tolerate less certainty about the efficacy and safety of products…”.

WHO’s Q&A publication explaining its EUL process states: “Question: Are manufacturers required to

follow-up once a product is listed in the EUL and used in the field? Answer: Yes. Since vaccines and – medicines assessed using the EUL procedure are still in development, the manufacturers must continue with product development and clinical trials towards registration and prequalification.” (Q&A for Guidelines on Emergency Use Listing Procedure-qa-eul-general-july-2020.pdf). The Covid-19 vaccines are clearly experimental, lack certainty about safety and efficacy and are still in trial and development; it would be unconscionable and NOT LEGAL to mandate it to human beings with inalienable/God-given and constitutionally protected Rights to freedom of conscience, life and freedom from discrimination.

Under the Nuremberg Code, the foundation of ethical medicine, no one may be coerced to participate in a medical experiment. Consent of the individual is “absolutely essential.” Applying this principle, the court found that even the U.S. military could not mandate EUA vaccines to soldiers. Doe #1 v. Rumsfeld, 297 F.Supp.2d 119 (2003).

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Public Health (Emergency Authorization of Covid-19 Vaccines) Rules, 2021 (SR&O No. 6, 2021) plainly states that “…on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer, the Minister has established a VOLUNTARY immunization program for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.” (Emphasis Supplied).

Recent statistics from Adverse Events Reporting Systems globally reveal great risks of death and other serious injuries upon or after the use of major Covid-19 vaccines and it is well acknowledged that only between 1-10% of adverse events is usually reported, making realistic figures exceed the numbers listed by at least 90% more. See an example in the figure below from the European Medicines Agency’s database of suspected adverse reactions (EudraVigilance); Up to June 19th Deaths after vaccines number 15,472 and other adverse reactions number over 1.5 million.

In view of these risks (death and serious injuries), would the government, employers and public and private institutions accept liability for any possible harm done to adults and children who are coerced into use of these experimental vaccines? Liability for coercing participation in a medical experiment, and any injury from it, may be incalculable.

The Thusian Institute for Religious Liberty Inc. S.V.G. urges the government, employers and public and private institutions to respect and uphold the rights of individuals to REFUSE EUA VACCINES.

No individual should subject themselves to any policy that is NOT LEGAL!!!