Lawyers Join Protest Outside St Vincent’s Parliament

Over two dozen persons turned up outside St Vincent and the Grenadines’ parliament this morning as protest action continues in Kingstown.

Among the protesters are two members of St Vincent and the Grenadines legal fraternity.

Rise Hairouna is organizing the protests and receiving support from other organizations such as The Frontline and the country’s main opposition, New Democratic Party (NDP).

Organizers have said the protest is to highlight several issues affecting Vincentians.

However, the main focus has been the shooting of sixty-two-year-old Cornelius John – an incident in which senator Ashelle Morgan and assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Karim Nelson have been charged.

John, on the other hand, is charged with threatening language against his wife and senator Morgan.