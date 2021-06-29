You Are Here Home Caribbean Jamaica: Man accused of killing woman with stick

Jamaica: Man accused of killing woman with stick

Article By News784 - June 29, 2021 at 20:13

 Jamaica Observer, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 — The St Catherine North Police today arrested and charged 42-year-old Marvin Drummond, otherwise called ‘Bunds’ following the murder of 33-year-old Jacqueline Laing in St Catherine on Thursday, June 15.     

Reports from the Police are that about 8:00 am, Laing and Drummond had an altercation, during which Drummond is accused of using a piece of stick to hit Laing in the head.

Residents reportedly heard cries for help, tried to locate the source of the sounds and stumbled upon Laing’s body. The police were summoned and Laing was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Drummond, who is a labourer of Top Mountain district in St Catherine, was later picked up by the police at his home and was subsequently charged with murder.

Police have stated that investigations are ongoing.

Article By News784

News784 posted this article. You can send press releases and news ideas to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.