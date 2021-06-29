CIBC FirstCaribbean donates $100K towards fighting COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — CIBC FirstCaribbean is donating $100,000 to The Bahamas’ COVID-19 vaccination programme, which will assist the government’s purchase and continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccines across the country.

The Bahamas is one of 10 countries across the region receiving a major boost to their COVID-19 vaccination programme as a result of a $500,000 donation from CIBC FirstCaribbean. Other countries include Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, St Kitts, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.

The donation is being made by the bank through its charitable arm, the FirstCaribbean International ComTrust Foundation. This latest assistance to aid in the COVID-19 fight marks CIBC FirstCaribbean’s second major donation to the cause. Last May, the bank purchased $25,000 worth of face shields produced by local manufacturer The Sign Man to protect doctors, nurses and many other medical professionals as they battle against the coronavirus pandemic. This came as $250,000 was shared across the bank’s 16-member regional footprint to assist health officials in purchasing testing supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies.

More recent efforts made by CIBC FirstCaribbean in its commitment to assist the community include donations to Hands For Hunger, the Sir Victor Sassoon Foundation, Dignified Girl Project, Champ’s Community Centre, Junior Achievement Bahamas and relief efforts in St Vincent. CIBC FirstCaribbean also continues their efforts of COVID-19 relief through special offerings for eligible clients.

Dr Jacqui Bend, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s new managing director, was delighted to announce the bank’s latest injection into the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that vaccination remains one of the key weapons in the fight against the virus, and the bank is pleased to assist the government and public health officials in ensuring that as many Bahamians and residents as possible have access to the vaccine,” she said.

“We want to express our thanks and gratitude to those brave men and women working on the

frontlines to stem the spread of the disease and who are now ensuring the smooth rollout of the vaccination programme.”

Bend added: “I would also like to take this opportunity to praise employees of CIBC FirstCaribbean, many of whom remain on the frontlines as well, ensuring that clients continue to have access to banking services even under very difficult circumstances.”

ewnews.com