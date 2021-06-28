US air strikes in Iraq and Syria target Iran-backed militias

Syrian state media reported that a child was killed in a strike near Syria’s border with Iraq, and accused the US of seeking to undermine efforts to improve stability in the area.2

What did the US target?

The targeted facilities were at two locations in Syria and one inside Iraq, and were used by several Iran-backed groups, including Kataib Hezbollah and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, the Pentagon said.

US media reported that the strikes – the second round targeting Iran-backed militias ordered by President Biden since he took office in January – were carried out by US Air Force F-15s and F-16s using satellite-guided munitions.

“The United States took necessary, appropriate, and deliberate action designed to limit the risk of escalation – but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message,” Mr Kirby said.

The US has designated Kataib Hezbollah as a foreign terrorist organisation since 2009 and has accused it of carrying out many attacks against US forces in Iraq in recent years. Its leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was killed alongside top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad last year.