SVG Red Cross Partners With Her Majesty’s Prison

On Friday June 25, 2021, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross handed over an assortment of equipment and cleaning agents to Superintendent of Prisons, Mr. Timothy Hazelwood in a brief handing over ceremony held at Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP).

According to the Superintendent Hazelwood, the donation was very timely, because it met some of the needs of the prisoners. He thanked the SVG Red Cross on behalf of the management and staff of the Prisons and by extension the inmates.

Superintendent Hazelwood said that he looks forward to collaborating with the SVG Red Cross in the future on initiatives to positively impact the lives of the inmates and the environment at Her Majesty’s Prison and the Belle Isles Correctional facility.

UK: READING COMMUNITY DONATES TO HER MAJESTY’S PRISON

June 19th 2021, Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) received a consignment of toiletries and other necessities to assist the inmates at the institution.

According to the Superintendent of Prisons, Mr. Timothy Hazelwood, the donation was made possible through the hard work and dedication of Ms. Marcella John, her colleagues, and members of the Reading community in England.

Superintendent Hazelwood expressed heartfelt thanks on behalf of the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Ms. John, her colleagues, and the Reading Community for their thoughtful and generous contribution towards the betterment of the inmates incarcerated at Her Majesty’s Prison and the Belle Isles Correctional facility.

He noted that the donation would go a long way to alleviate some of the challenges and looks forward to partnering with Ms. John and her colleagues in the future.

Ms. John is a Vincentian and registered nurse from Biabou who is presently residing and working in the United Kingdom.