St Vincent Minister says : Alba-TCP is a direct consequence of Carabobo battle

On Thursday, June 24th, on the 200th anniversary of the heroic victory of the Battle of Carabobo, the Venezuelan diplomatic mission in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) held a commemorative ceremony at the Embassy headquarters, with the raising of the National Flag and the laying of a wreath in tribute to the Liberator of the Homeland, Simón Bolívar.

In his speech, the head of the mission, Francisco Pérez Santana, gave a historical overview of Venezuela’s independence and its importance for the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean: “the Carabobo campaign was organised, the scope of which is not limited to Venezuela, but encompasses the entire Republic, of which Venezuela is a fundamental part, and then spreads far beyond, to the entire continent. This explains why, in the official war report of the Battle of Carabobo on June 25th, the Liberator writes: “yesterday the political birth of the Republic of Colombia was confirmed with a splendid victory”. In this brief paragraph is the key to the geopolitical and geostrategic significance of this important battle”, he stressed. Pérez stressed that “historiography has always positioned the Battle of Carabobo as the act that sealed Venezuela’s independence; in reality, each of the campaigns and battles led by the Liberator was an essential moment in a great emancipatory project aimed at the liberation of the Great American Homeland”.

The Honourable Curtis King, Minister of Education and National Reconciliation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines informed the Vincentian people of the importance of the Battle of Carabobo and the series of activities being carried out by the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela to commemorate this heroic event and highlighted the visit of the Prime Minister of SVG, Ralph Gonsalves who travelled to Venezuela this June 24th to participate in the XIX Summit of Heads of State and Government of ALBA-TCP: “The Secretary of ALBA, Sacha Llorenti described ALBA-TCP as an alliance for life and independence, this is not just an assertive statement, it is a statement that is full of meaning and desires. This profound declaration is a direct consequence of the Battle of Carabobo that took place 200 years ago”, he said.

Mike Browne, President of the Venezuelan-Vincentian Friendship Association, reaffirmed the solidarity of the Vincentian people with the Venezuelan people “Today, in the midst of 2021, we face a developed capitalism, an aggressive imperialism with a range of options at its disposal, hence the need and relevance of global solidarity with Venezuela…. VENVIFA and the Solidarity Movement reaffirm their support for the people of Venezuela and its government, with its socialist programme that continues to uplift its people”.

Musical expressions from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines paid tribute to the Bicentenary of the Battle of Carabobo; the “Resistance Heartbeat Drummers” group participated by performing the song “Hola Venezuela“, the renowned Vincentian violinist Darron Andrews graced the evening with some of his performances.

The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela made special recognition, on this special date of celebration of the Bicentennial of the Battle of Carabobo, to: The Garifuna Heritage Foundation, responsible for the study and dissemination of the culture and identity of the original Afro-descendant and indigenous peoples; to Renwick Rose, President of the Cuba-St. Vincent and the Grenadines Friendship Association and to the violinist Darron Andrews for his commitment and acts of solidarity with the Bolivarian Revolution.

Francisco Pérez, head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission, once again affirmed that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela continues to fight against imperialist sanctions and threats and stressed that: “The Bolivarian spirit and example are present in the collective imagination of our people, Commander Hugo Chávez permanently brought to reality the validity of Bolivarian thought as an alternative for Latin American and Caribbean unity and integration”.

Finally, he said: “Today, just like yesterday, the battle for independence and the right to be free is being fought, and today, just like yesterday, the Venezuelan people will win this battle.