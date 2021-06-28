St Matthias Charities donates to the Stubbs Polyclinic

The Stubbs Polyclinic continues to strengthen its capacity to meet the needs of its patients as it again receives medical supplies from the St Matthias Charities Inc.

Having been adopted by the St. Matthias Charities Inc. the polyclinic receives an annual donation of medical and cleaning supplies. However, this donation is a separate donation given as part of volcano relief efforts following the eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano in April 2021.

According to Pastor Robert McBarnette Head of St. Matthias Charities Inc. the organization in response to the eruption has been working tirelessly to assist with the needs of citizens affected and has made several donations within the affected communities. McBarnette added that further assessment will be done to assist the residence within the red zone.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment Cuthbert Knights expressed his gratitude to the organization for its ready response and its continued donations.