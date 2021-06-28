Recovery efforts continue in earnest throughout the red and orange Zones in the Northern part of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has commended the state-owned Roads, Bridges and General services Authority (Bragsa) for the significant amount of work they have been doing in a number of these communities.

Dr Gonsalves also stated that the clean-up in these communities is extensive and likely to be an ongoing effort as residents begin to move back home.

Meantime, Income support for various sectors of workers in St Vincent and the Grenadines who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the eruptions of La Soufriere has exceeded $13 million EC dollars with over 10 thousand people receiving payments.

These sectors include: tourism, agriculture, fishing, and vending, and with more income support underway. Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, speaking on NBC Radio on Monday June 28th, 2021 noted that 13.4 million EC dollars has been spent in income support for various sectors of workers from April 16th, 2020 to the June 18th, 2021. The support ranged from 3- 6 months.

This twined with the income support to affected families through the World Food Programme (WFP) accounts for an additional 1.4 million dollars which has been spent. Through this programme, families received between, 300 to 800 EC dollars per month.