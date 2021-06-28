Ralphie Ragguette, 4th Vincentian To Graduate From US Naval War College

Lieutenant Commander, Ralphie Ragguette, Fourth Vincentian Graduate of the United States Naval War College

On June 11th, 2021, Lieutenant Commander (Lt. Cmdr) Ralphie Ragguette of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service became the fourth (4th) Vincentian national to graduate from the United States Naval War College (US NWC), located in Rhode Island, New York.

This naval institution for over 130 years has provided training to military and para-military personnel from 137 different countries worldwide. St. Vincent and the Grenadines were represented in the last two academic years 2019/2020 and 2020/2021. Lt. Cmdr. Ragguette Left SVG on 17.07.2020 to pursue his course of study at the US NWC.

Lt Cmdr Ragguette were amongst fifty-eight (58) students representing fifty-one (51) different countries that attended the course. He described his experience as one riddled with challenges brought about by the Covid-19 Pandemic and the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He noted, however, that it was a rewarding experience, comforted by the fact that SVG Coast Guard Service made a remarkable contribution to assist the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) in the aftermath of the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.

The US NWC program is a residential program that runs for a one-year period. According to Lieutenant Commander Ragguette, the program offered a broad interdisciplinary curriculum in contemporary security studies that encompassed addressing and dissolving a diverse spectrum of regional and global issues and perspectives.

Some of the subject matters that were covered were: Theatre Security Decision Making, Strategy and War, Joint Military Operation, Leadership, Climate Change, National Security, and Leadership and war through the humanities.

Upon successful completion, Lt. Cmdr. Ragguette was awarded a Diploma in recognition of Navy and Joint Professional Military Education in National Security, Strategy and Policy, and Joint Military Operations. He was also awarded an academic excellence certificate for best in writing.

He attributed his success to God, his wife, parents, friends, family, and work colleagues.

The other Vincentians who have attended the college were former Commander SVG Coast Guard Service, Mr. David Robin, Superintendent of Police, Mr. Benzil Samuel; and Lt. Cmdr. Deon Henry.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John; the Commander of SVG Coast Guard Service, Mr. Brenton Cain; and the rank and file officers of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), and the SVG Coast Guard Service congratulates Lieutenant Commander Ragguette on his exceptional achievement.