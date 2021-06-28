No New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In The Last Two Days

St Vincent and the Grenadines recorded no new COVID-19 cases from samples taken over a two-day period.

No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from two hundred and twenty-five (225) samples processed on Saturday June 26th, 2021.

No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from fifty-five (55) samples processed on Sunday June 27th, 2021.

Eight (8) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period Sunday June 27th. Two hundred and twelve (212) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand two hundred and nineteen (2219) cases of COVID-19 and nineteen hundred and ninety-five (1995) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

Persons who persist in incorrect or no mask use, remain unvaccinated and participate in mass gatherings will continue to be at risk for being infected and spreading COVID-19.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, compliance with the protocols including the effective use of masks, physical distancing and the evidence-based recommendations to be vaccinated with the available vaccines is strongly recommended.