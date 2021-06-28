Gonsalves pleads with Vincentians To get Vaccinated

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Ralph Gonsalves has again pleaded with Vincentians to become vaccinated in the interests of their own health and that of the nation.

Speaking on NBC Radio on Monday June 28th, Dr. Gonsalves said that there are just over 20 thousand Astra Zeneca vaccines available through the end of August 2021.

He noted that another four thousand which would have expired were given to Trinidad and Tobago because of the demand there.

He also indicated that they are looking at getting additional doses of the Sputnik Vaccine.

St Vincent and the Grenadines has the lowest uptake in vaccinations across the OECS so far. Dr. Gonsalves insists that vaccination is the only way forward if life is to return to normal.