Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Launches E-Litigation Documentary

The rollout of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court’s E- Litigation Portal, designed to serve as a platform to improve the delivery of justice to the citizens of the region, will contribute substantially to increasing the transparency and efficiency of court services.

The documentary, produced by ElShaFord Productions, highlights how the E-Litigation Portal will benefit each Member State and Territory in the event of any disaster with which the court may be faced.

The ECSC is a superior court of record for the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which includes six Independent States: Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines; and three British Overseas Territories: Anguilla, The Virgin Islands, and Montserrat. The Court has unlimited jurisdiction in each Member State and Territory.