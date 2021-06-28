Update: Strong tropical wave approaches St Vincent

Updated @8.38am Tuesday 29th

Moisture will increase by this evening as instability from a strong tropical wave approaches the islands. Generally, cloudy skies and showers with the chance of isolated thunderstorms are forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday; intensifying from Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night as this broad wave moves across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Model guidance is indicating approximately 35mm of rainfall accumulation by 8 o’clock Wednesday night. Showers are forecast to continue throughout the night as the wave axis crosses over the islands. A further 25mm is possible by early Thursday night as the wave moves west north-westward to affect the Northern Windward Islands.

There is another well defined tropical wave traversing the Atlantic, and based on model guidance it is likely to develop further as it crosses SVG around Friday night. Model guidance is currently forecasting intense convective activity (heavy showers and thunderstorms) into Saturday with over 2 inches of rainfall accumulation possible in a short period of time around Friday night.

Winds are forecast to be NE- SE at approximately 40km/h -60km/h from Friday evening and seas are going to deteriorate, especially to the south, over the Grenadines with swells possibly peaking to 13ft or 4m. Saharan dust intrusion will be present but may have little impact on this system.

The Saint Vincent Meteorological Services will monitor this wave and residents and motorists are urged to stay updated.

Residents and motorists are asked to remain alert. Dry air intrusion is possible around Friday, resulting in mostly fair and hazy conditions.

Seas will remain slight to moderate in open waters with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts and 2.0m on the eastern coasts. Seas will deteriorate during the passage of the wave, with general moderate conditions on both the west and east coasts with swells ranging between 1.5m – 2.5m.

A moderate to occasionally fresh (20km/h-35km/h) east north easterly (ENE) wind flow will move across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from Tuesday into Wednesday, becoming east south east (ESE) and strong (30km/h-40km/h with higher gusts) behind of the wave late Wednesday night into Thursday.