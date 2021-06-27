Trinidad to reopen borders on July 17

Trinidad and Tobago’s borders will officially be reopened on July 17, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced yesterday.

From that day, T&T citi­zens who want to return home will be allowed to do so.

But there will be conditions attached, the Prime Minister said.

Those conditions will depend on whether or not the person has been fully vaccinated with a World Health Organisation-approved Covid-19 vaccine, said the Prime Minister.

He was speaking du­ring yesterday’s Ministry of Health media conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

Non-nationals will not as yet be allowed to enter Trinidad and Tobago, he said.

Once a citizen has been fully vaccinated and is able to provide proof of a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test taken at least 72 hours before returning to the country, he or she will be allowed to go directly home.

If, on the other hand, citi­zens coming back are not fully vaccinated, they will be required to go into State-supervised quarantine at State-­sanctioned hotels for a period of 14 days.

They will have to pay their own expenses, the Prime Minister noted.

“Vaccinated citizens of Trinidad and Tobago with a negative PCR test 72 hours or less will be allowed to come in and go home as a person who is fully vaccinated. A citizen of Trinidad and Tobago who is not vaccinated and wishes to enter will enter and must go into State-supervised quarantine for 14 days, and you must be able to show proof of a PCR test no older than 72 hours.”

When it comes to children who are not vaccinated and arriving with their parents, Rowley said they will be allowed to go home with their parents, provided their parents have been fully vaccina­ted.

“So parents bringing their unvaccinated children will be allowed to take them home,” he said.

Rowley said Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) will be providing more details in the coming days, and a digitised system where the traveller can provide information on vaccination status at the point of the booking will be implemented.

Legislation to protect against people trying to ‘beat the system’

The Prime Minister acknow­ledged he was aware that some people may try to “beat the system” by presen­ting fraudulent vaccination documents to Immigration, in an attempt to escape qua­rantine.

It is for this reason he held discussions with Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi to bring legislation into place to make such acts unattractive to any would-be offender.

“I spoke to the authorities for coming in unvaccina­ted and attempting to beat the system of not going into State-supervised quarantine, and I spoke to the Attorney General to ensure that those penalties are in fact a deterrent, and law enforcement will keep a close eye on that because we know people will want to come in and not comply,” he said, adding it would take only one person to play “loose” with the quarantine system to cause the country to go backwards in its fight against the spread of the virus.

Vaccination does not mean a person has escaped the virus, he noted.

“We still have to work to avoid the infection and, most importantly, as long as the vaccines are available, you are encouraged to use them,” the Prime Minister said.

Opening of T&T’s borders was a major development, coming at a time when the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus has emerged in the United States and the United Kingdom, he said.

He said Covid-19 and its variants were still active and aggressive worldwide, “notwithstanding what you are hearing from some people in Trinidad and Tobago who have no responsibility for nothing.

“It means you are streng­thened, but you still have to work to avoid the infection.”