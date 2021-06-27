NYC Buildings department shuts down over 300 construction sites in safety sweep

More than 300 city construction sites have been shut down this month because building inspectors found glaring safety violations, the Daily News has learned.
The 322 sites, more than a third of which were in Brooklyn, were shuttered during a massive zero-tolerance safety sweep conducted by the Department of Buildings designed to tamp down on construction deaths in the city.
Seven hardhats have died in construction-related accidents so far this year, including three in May alone, Buildings officials said.
Those killed include 32-year-old Queens resident Diego Lliguicota, who was working on the sixth floor of a Long Island City building when he fell down an elevator shaft on May 22.
Eight hardhats were killed in construction accidents in 2020, even after all nonessential construction was shut down for more than two months because of the pandemic, officials said.
In 2019, 12 construction workers died, the same number as in 2018, according to a first-of-its kind data-driven DOB Construction Safety Report shared with The News.
Overall, there were 959 construction-related incidents in 2019 and 796 in 2020, the first time in a decade that incident numbers have dropped, DOB officials said.