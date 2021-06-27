You Are Here Home World NYC Buildings department shuts down over 300 construction sites in safety sweep

Article By News784 - June 27, 2021 at 17:32
By THOMAS TRACY
NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

More than 300 city construction sites have been shut down this month because building inspectors found glaring safety violations, the Daily News has learned.

The 322 sites, more than a third of which were in Brooklyn, were shuttered during a massive zero-tolerance safety sweep conducted by the Department of Buildings designed to tamp down on construction deaths in the city.

Seven hardhats have died in construction-related accidents so far this year, including three in May alone, Buildings officials said.

Those killed include 32-year-old Queens resident Diego Lliguicota, who was working on the sixth floor of a Long Island City building when he fell down an elevator shaft on May 22.

Just five days later, on May 27, a 49-year-old Brooklyn construction worker died after he fell four stories off the roof of a Flatbush bank he was helping demolish. He was not tethered to anything, he lost his balance and fell, authorities said.
“The recent spate of construction worker deaths in our city is tragic, senseless — and even worse, entirely avoidable,” DOB Commissioner Melanie La Rocca said.

Eight hardhats were killed in construction accidents in 2020, even after all nonessential construction was shut down for more than two months because of the pandemic, officials said.

In 2019, 12 construction workers died, the same number as in 2018, according to a first-of-its kind data-driven DOB Construction Safety Report shared with The News.

In addition to the deaths, 1,097 construction workers have been injured on the job over the past two years, officials said. There were 502 construction related injuries last year and 595 in 2019 — both fewer than in 2018, which saw 761 construction related injuries.

Overall, there were 959 construction-related incidents in 2019 and 796 in 2020, the first time in a decade that incident numbers have dropped, DOB officials said.

Article By News784

