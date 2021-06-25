Stop Notice Placed At Entry/Exit Ports For SVG’s Assist DPP Karim Nelson

Karim Nelson, St Vincent and the Grenadines Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, is now at the mercy of the court after he was charged in a shooting incident that left 62yro Cornelius John with a bullet wound.

On Friday, Nelson appeared in his stumping ground and pleaded not guilty to both charges brought by the DDP’s office.

Thursday, 24 June, the DPP issued two charges.

Wounding and Unlawful discharge of firearm against Mr. Karim Nelson in respect of complaints by Mr. Cornelius John.

Nelson on Friday was granted bail of $10,000 with one surety.

He was ordered to surrender his travel documents, while stop notices will be placed at ports of entry and exit.

Nelson was also ordered not to have contact with the Virtual Complainant, Mr Cornelius John.

Nelson was appointed Assistant DPP in August 2020. He pursued his studies at the Cave Hill Campus in Barbados and the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago.