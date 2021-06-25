Police investigating the death of Travez Vasquez Fernandez

(Police Release) – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Travez Vasquez Fernandez, 23 years old Bus-Conductor of Park Hill.

According to investigations, about 6:52 a.m. on 25.06.2021 police were alerted about a report of a lifeless body lying on the ground in vicinity of the Playing Field in South Rivers.

The police visited the scene and discovered the deceased with what appeared to be a wound to the side of his neck. He was later identified as Travez Vasquez Fernandez of Park Hill. The District Medical Officer also visited the scene and pronounced the body dead.

A post mortem examination will be conducted on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in-charge of Crimes at 1-784-456-1339, the Commander of the South Western Division at 1-784-458-4200 or any police station or police officer you are comfortable with. All information would be treated confidentially.

Meanwhile

On 24.06.2021, Police arrested and charged Terry Baptiste, 40 years old self employed of South Rivers with of the offences of Unlawfully Discharging a loaded firearm and Assault.

According to investigations, the Accused man allegedly unlawfully discharged a loaded firearm within one hundred (100) yards of the San Souci public road. He was additionally charged with assaulting a 26 years old bus conductor of Colonarie. The incidents occurred at San Souci on 18.06.2021.

The Accused will appear before the Magistrate Court to answer to the charge.

And, on 22.06.2021, Police arrested and charged Marcellous Woodley, a 43 years old labourer of Roseau with Wounding and Assault Bodily Harm.

According to investigations, the Accused man allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 62 years old landscaper of the same address by chopping him on his left hand with a cutlass. In addition, he was also charged with striking a 60-year-old domestic of Roseau on her chest with a stone causing actual bodily harm. Both incidents occurred at Roseau on 15.06.2021.

The Accused will appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charges.