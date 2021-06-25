You Are Here Home Crime Police investigating the attempted murder of a 52yro tailor

Article By News784 - June 25, 2021 at 17:29

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attempted murder of a 52-year-old tailor of Old Montrose that occurred on 17.02.2021.

Preliminary investigations revealed that an 18-year-old student of the same address allegedly inflicted wounds to the virtual complaint throat, left and index finger with a cutlass. The incident occurred at Old Montrose.

Persons with information pertaining to this investigation are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crimes at 1784-456-1339 or the officer in charge of CID/MCU/CRO at 1784-456-1810 or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable with. All information will be treated confidentially.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

News784 posted this article.

