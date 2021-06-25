Jasmine Hartin is rearrested, sent back to prison

(7NewsBelize) – Jasmine Hartin is back at the Kolbe Central Prison in Hattieville after her bail was revoked.

This follows a dramatic, whirlwind week for the 32-year-old Canadian who is accused of the negligence manslaughter of Police Superintendent Henry Jemmott.

She has bailed for that manslaughter charge two weeks ago – but one of the terms of her bail was that she must quote, “continue to be of good behavior”.

But Hartin flipped the script on her former partner Andrew Ashcroft when she skipped out of the Cayo hideaway that the Ashcroft Alliance had provided for her.

She went rogue and ended up at the place she used to call home with her former partner, Andrew, the Grand Colony Resort. She was demanding to see her children – but ended up facing a charge of common assault against an employee.

She was arrested on that charge on San Ignacio yesterday – then transferred to the Queen Street police station last night – and this morning, whisked by boat out to San Pedro where she was charged for assault and for drug possession – a charge dating back to the morning when she claims to have accidentally killed Jemmott.

At that time Police allegedly found 0.4 grams of suspected cocaine in her purse – which is now being described as a substance that is yet to be tested.

With that, the stage was set to revoke her bail – and that situation was confirmed when the Manager of the Grand Colony wrote the Supreme Court to inform the judge that they were immediately withdrawing the cash deposit and the surety.