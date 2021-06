(Police Report) – Police have arrested and charged Uroy Lewis, a 51-year-old farmer of Diamond with two counts of Theft on 22.06.2021.

According to investigations, the accused man allegedly stole one (1) black and white heifer cattle valued $2600.00ECC and black and white bull cattle valued $1600.00, the property of a 72-year-old farmer of Brighton.

The incident occurred at Brighton between 13.05.2021 and 15.05.2021. The Accused will appear before the Magistrate Court to answer to the charge.