You Are Here Home World Derek Chauvin Sentenced to more than 22yrs in prison

Derek Chauvin Sentenced to more than 22yrs in prison

Article By News784 - June 25, 2021 at 16:05

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, whose dying gasps under Chauvin’s knee led to the biggest outcry against racial injustice in the U.S. in generations.

he punishment handed out Friday fell short of the 30 years that prosecutors had requested.

With good behavior, Chauvin, 45, could be paroled after serving twothirds of his sentence, or about 15 years.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Article By News784

News784 posted this article. You can send press releases and news ideas to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.