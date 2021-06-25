Ashelle Morgan And Karim Nelson Pleaded Not Guilty, Bail granted

Government Senator Ashelle Morgan and Assistant DPP Karim Nelson pleaded not guilty to charges brought against them stemming from an incident that took place at Cornelius John’s property on April 13th.

Nelson pleaded not guilty to both charges. He was granted bail of $10,000 with one surety. Nelson was ordered to surrender travel documents, while stop notices will be placed at ports of entry and exit.

He was also ordered not to have contact with the Virtual Complainant.

Morgan pleaded not guilty to her charge. She was granted $4,000 bail. Both are to appear before Calliaqua Magistrate Court on July 5th.

Cornelius John was not present, however he is expected in court today.

His lawyer Kay Bacchus-Baptiste told the NDP Night Time program last evening that her client has an appointment this morning.