Venezuelans in SVG commemorate the victory of Carabobo

Commemorating the 200 anniversary of the victory of Carabobo

The Venezuelan embassy in St Vincent, on Thursday 24 June, hosted an activity to commemorate the victory of Carabobo.

Ambassador Francisco Perez, speaking at an event in St Vincent to commemorate the 200 anniversary of the victory in Carabobo pic.twitter.com/5vfbKQPkTD — News784 (@News_784) June 24, 2021

The Battle of Carabobo, on 24 June 1821, was fought between independence fighters, led by Venezuelan General Simón Bolívar, and the Royalist forces, led by Spanish Field Marshal Miguel de la Torre.

Bolívar’s decisive victory at Carabobo led to the independence of Venezuela and establishment of the Republic of Gran Colombia.

Venezuelan Ambassador to St Vincent Francisco Perez speaking at the local celebration said;

“Today we celebrate the unification of our people, we celebrate Simon Bolivar who fought for the rights of the South American people”.

“Bolivar set out to create the greatest Republic, where everyone had a stake in their homeland. Hence the Carabobo campaign took place with this in mind”.

“Today we are fighting the same battle, this time with the imperialists. I will tell you, just like Carabobo we will win”.

Also speaking at the event was Minster of Education Curtis King who said, Carabobo victory ended the domination of Spanish colonialism in South America. However, we are left with deficits in every facet of life. More so, we would now face neo-colonialism.

St Vincent minister of Education speaking at the 200 anniversary celebration of Carabobo hosted by the Venezuelan embassy in SVG pic.twitter.com/Bl15s8ecwJ — News784 (@News_784) June 24, 2021

Also giving brief remarks at the event was Mike Browne president of the Venezuelan-Vincentan Friendship Association.

Musical performances were done by the SVG police force band, violinist Darron Andrews and resistant heartbeat drummers.