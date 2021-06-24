SVG concerned about Humanitarian crisis in Tigray, Ethiopia

United Nations— In the toughest statement to date on the seven-month crisis in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock told Security Council members on Tuesday that “Tigray has famine.” Said. He held the army from neighboring Eritrea head-on.

“Eritrean soldiers use hunger as a weapon of war,” he said.

After the UN conference on Tuesday, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Niger, Tunisia and Kenya, shared concerns about the humanitarian needs faced by 17.1 million Ethiopians, including those in the Tigray region.

The four countries said they were concerned about reports of sexual violence against women and girls.

They called on Ethiopia to “thoroughly investigate these atrocities.”

No mention of famine in the statement, states “any action by the Security Council must recognize and respond to the reality that Ethiopia is preparing for elections just a week ahead.” Warned.

Ethiopian UN ambassador Tei Atsuke Selassie Amde, who attended the meeting, said the Eritrean army had promised in April that it would “definitely leave soon”, but this did not happen.

Late in the evening, Ireland’s Burn Nason told CBS News, “Ireland has been on the Security Council for six months, and during those six months it has turned away from this catastrophe in Tigray. Never. ”

UN Ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward told reporters after a private dialogue, “In the absence of a ceasefire, this could be artificial,” the council members said in public. He said he was disappointed that he could not agree to the meeting. famine. ”

Humanitarian crisis in Tigray, Ethiopia at the “turning point”