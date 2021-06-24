RSVGPF receives donation from the Rapid Relief Team

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has once again received a generous donation of items from the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) for further distribution to persons in the communities, which have been affected by the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.

On 23.06.2021, Mr. Kenley Ward, team leader of RRT, handed over 25 food boxes, and ten boxes containing baby-essential items, to Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, at the Central Police Station.

During the handing over ceremony, Mr. Ward stated that his organization is a Christian-based organization that expresses care and compassion through donations made to disadvantaged persons. He mentioned that since the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano, his organization donated over 16,238 food boxes and 14,000 bottles of water to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). He stated that since their previous donation to the police organization, the RRT felt the need to do so again by donating 25 food boxes and 10 baby-essential boxes for distribution to persons in need.

Mr. Ward noted his organization recognizes that, members of the police organization are most likely the first to interact with persons and families in crisis and offers the donation to provide support to those persons. The RRT representative also mentioned that the effort made by the RSVGPF in public relations and that of his organization share a common interest, and he hopes to forge future partners through similar initiatives.

Receiving the items on behalf of the RSVGPF, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, thanked the RRT and the parent church for their generous donations. He stated that he is thankful that the police organization is used as a conduit to assist persons in need of support and assistance within the communities. The Commissioner further mentioned that the contributions made by RRT are ample evidence that the church is fulfilling its purpose.

Commissioner John commended RRT for the steps they have taken to help the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines during these challenging times. He also noted that the donations amplify the RSVGPF’s efforts in Community Policing and strengthen its drive to improve the relationship with the police and the public.

In closing, the Commissioner assured RRT that the items donated will reach the intended persons and encouraged them to continue to partner with the RSVGPF to fulfill their objectives.