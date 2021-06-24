Rainy Weather Expected Tonight And Into The Weekend

The tropical wave/disturbance has degenerated to a trough on the eastern side of the island chain. Weak unstable conditions could result in a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) tonight.

By Friday night into Saturday, associated moisture trailing the trough could bring more showers and isolated thunderstorms across SVG…Be alert in areas prone to flash-flooding, or near rivers and streams. Lower-level clouds could trigger a few showers on Sunday. Meanwhile, occasional slight haze is likely across our area due to patches of Saharan dust.

Gentle (less than 20 km/h) east north-easterly breeze could occasionally become light/calm across our islands tonight. Wind direction could turn south-easterly during Friday, gradually increasing to fresh (near 35 km/h) breeze by night-fall and during the weekend.

East north-easterly swells range between 0.5 m to 1.0 m on western coasts and near to 1.2 m on eastern coasts of SVG, with slight sea-conditions. Gradual rise in swell heights could start Friday night, with east south-easterly swells ranging 1.0 m to 1.5 on western coasts and up to 1.8 m on eastern coasts of SVG during the weekend.