President of Haiti’s Supreme Court dies of COVID-19

Statement by CCJ President on Passing of the President of Haiti’s Supreme Court

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. On behalf of the Caribbean Court of Justice, I must express how deeply sorry we are to learn of the death of His Honour Judge René Sylvestre, the President of Haiti’s Supreme Court. At only 58, Judge Sylvestre still had a long career ahead of him after becoming President of the Supreme Court in February 2019.

I can only imagine how grieved the judiciary in Haiti must feel. My own shock and grief are all the more pronounced because, as late as a few weeks ago, Judge Sylvestre and I exchanged messages about ways of strengthening the relationship between our respective courts.

I extend sincere condolences to his family, to the Haitian judiciary and all the people of Haiti at this time.