You Are Here Home News NO New COVID-19 Cases Reported From Samples Processed On Tuesday

NO New COVID-19 Cases Reported From Samples Processed On Tuesday

Article By News784 - June 24, 2021 at 18:13
St Vincent And The Grenadines Active Cases Now 211

No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and fifty-seven (157) samples processed on Tuesday June 22nd, 2021.

Four (4) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Two hundred and fifty (250) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died. Two thousand two hundred and seven (2207) cases of COVID-19 and nineteen hundred and forty-five (1945) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

Persons who persist in incorrect or no mask use, remain unvaccinated and participate in mass gatherings will continue to be at risk for being infected and spreading COVID-19, as is happening now. The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Article By News784

News784 posted this article. You can send press releases and news ideas to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.