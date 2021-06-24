Man Beaten, Shot and Threatened, Will Now Face Charges

Cornelius John a 62-year-old blocker maker of Diamond who was beaten, shot and threatened on his property by whom he could only describe by their actions, as gangsters, will face two charges.

Cornelius John of Diamond told News784 that on the afternoon of April 13th, he was sitting on a block in his unfinished porch when three persons, one woman and two men dressed in jeans, t-shirts, masks and caps, entered his property without prior warning.

He said the tallest of the men walked up to him and began kicking him in the stomach which caused him to defecate on himself.

The 62-year-hypertensive told News784 that the woman who entered his property along with the other two men pointed a gun to his face and told him if he called her name in any conversation, she would shoot him in the mouth. He identified the woman to be Government Senator and Deputy Speaker of the House of Parliament, Ashelle Morgan.

When pressed by News784 as to how he knew it was Senator Morgan, John replied. ‘It was not hard to identify her’.

In a press release issued by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on Thursday 24th June 2021, the DPP said; “Given my assessment of the facts and circumstances, applying legal principles and the Code for Prosecutors, I advised the Commissioner of Police to lay the following charges”

Threatening Language against Mr. Cornelius John in respect of complaints made by Mrs. Nicole John;

Threatening Language against Mr. Cornelius John in respect of a complaint made by Ms. Ashelle Morgan;

Wounding and Unlawful discharge of firearm against Mr. Karim Nelson in respect of complaints by Mr. Cornelius John; and

Assault with intent to commit Wounding against Ms. Ashelle Morgan in respect of a complaint by Mr. Cornelius John.

“I have submitted a comprehensive written Opinion to the Commissioner of Police as I do in all instances of cross-complaints. There are a number of witnesses who provided statements in this matter. In the court process, facts, circumstances and legal arguments, can be properly distilled”.