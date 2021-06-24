Cornelius John Shooting, “They are trying to hide the truth”: Lawyer

Cornelius John, a resident of Diamond, St Vincent, was maltreated in his home by persons he described as gangsters. He will now face two charges in court.

Kay Bacchus Baptiste, Lawyer for Cornelius John, a 62-year-old who was shot, beaten, and threatened on his property, said the charges brought by the DPP is just an effort to provide some defense or some excuse for the crimes that were perpetrated on Cornelius John.

“I disagree that according to the prosecutorial code, it is not in the interest of the public to charge Mr John. I do not think they have evidence to support it, and when she speaks about witnesses, I think that she’s not forthright”.

In a press release issued by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on Thursday 24th June 2021, the DPP said; “Given my assessment of the facts and circumstances, applying legal principles and the Code for Prosecutors, I advised the Commissioner of Police to lay the following charges.”

Threatening Language against Mr. Cornelius John in respect of complaints made by Mrs. Nicole John;

Threatening Language against Mr. Cornelius John in respect of a complaint made by Ms. Ashelle Morgan;

Wounding and Unlawful discharge of firearm against Mr. Karim Nelson in respect of complaints by Mr. Cornelius John; and

Assault with intent to commit Wounding against Ms. Ashelle Morgan in respect of a complaint by Mr. Cornelius John.

“I have submitted a comprehensive written opinion to the Commissioner of Police as I do in all instances of cross-complaints. There are a number of witnesses who provided statements in this matter. In the court process, facts, circumstances and legal arguments, can be properly distilled”.

Kay Bacchus Baptiste continued;

“From what I know, there’s only one independent witness, and any other witnesses the DPP is speaking about is the same complainants themselves. So to put it that way it is not full disclosure. I think she’s making it sound as if she has a set of witnesses to back up that there was some sort of threat. I don’t believe that is so based on their knowledge of what happened based on what the wife herself said”.

“I also know that they tried hard to bring a charge of assault against Mr. John, but it was difficult because all of the witnesses and the circumstances did not support that.”

Bacchus Baptiste said the biggest issue is how the DPP can say that she’s been fair and forthright and doing her job, and up to know the third person name is not even mentioned.

“How can she excuse not charging the third person that went into the man’s yard without being invited with the others participating in criminal trespass? Participating in the early parts of the threat and only later withdrew when it became like a serious assault”.

“So do not charge the third person is clear to me, that they are trying to shield and hide the truth of what happened.”

Bacchus Baptiste said until they charged the third person and let this story be told, she would not be happy that justice is being served.