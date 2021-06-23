Tigray crisis: Heavy casualties reported after air strike

Dozens of people have reportedly been killed or injured after Ethiopia’s air force bombed a market in the northern region of Tigray.
Eyewitnesses told the BBC the Ethiopian air force struck the town of Togoga on Tuesday, 25 km (15 miles) from the region’s capital, Mekelle.
The Ethiopian military denied targeting civilians, saying it carried out the strikes to neutralise terrorists.
Tigrayan rebel forces are said to have made advances in recent days.
However, this has been denied by the Ethiopian government.
Thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced after conflict erupted almost eight months ago.
Doctors at the main hospital in Mekelle say they are treating dozens of people, including a two-year-old child left injured by the airstrike.
Medical personnel told Reuters the Ethiopian military blocked them from reaching the site of the attack to help others left behind.