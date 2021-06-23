Russia fires warning shots to deter UK warship in Black Sea

A Russian warship has fired warning shots and a warplane has dropped bombs to force a British destroyer from waters near Crimea in the Black Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry says, claiming those waters belong to Russia.

The incident on Wednesday marked the first time since the Cold War when Moscow used live ammunition to deter a NATO warship, reflecting soaring Russia-West tensions.

The ministry said the Russian warship fired warning shots after the British missile destroyer Defender had ignored a notice against intrusion in Russia’s territorial waters.

Russia said it used an Su-24 bomber to drop bombs. (Russian Ministry of Defence)