Opposition to bring motion on Conduct and Responsibility of Members

Moved by Dr. the Honourable Godwin Friday, Leader of the Opposition and Member for Northern Grenadines

On Conduct and Responsibility of Members

WHEREAS this Honourable House must always seek to promote the values and principles enshrined in our laws and democratic traditions and to foster respect for the rule of law;

AND WHEREAS each Member of Parliament is accountable to the public for their decisions and actions and must submit themselves to whatever scrutiny is appropriate to their office;

AND WHEREAS each Member of Parliament shall never undertake any action which would cause significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House of Assembly as a whole, or of its Members generally;

AND WHEREAS it is alleged that Mr. Cornelius John was beaten and shot in his leg at his home in Diamond and that Senator and Deputy Speaker Ashelle Morgan was one of three assailants involved in the incident;

AND WHEREAS the Commissioner of Police has confirmed publicly that the matter is under police investigation and that Senator Morgan is a person of interest in the investigation;

AND WHEREAS this matter has stirred the conscience of our nation and caused many to question the administration of justice and the rule of law in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

AND WHEREAS Senator Morgan attended the meeting of the House of Assembly on May 11th, 2021 and the Leader of the Opposition with the full support of all members of the Opposition sought to invite Senator Morgan to withdraw from the sitting of the House or to have her suspended from the House pending the outcome of the police investigation into the serious allegations concerning her;

AND WHEREAS Senator Morgan was appointed by the Governor General acting on the advice of the Prime Minister and that appointment can be revoked by the Governor General acting on the advice of the Prime Minister;

AND WHEREAS Senator Morgan has not withdrawn from the House and her appointment as senator has not been revoked and thus, she remains a member of the House and the Deputy Speaker;

AND WHEREAS the Speaker of the House has a constitutional duty to interpret and apply the Standing Orders so as to facilitate debate and promote the decorum and dignity of the House;

BE IT RESOLVED that this Honourable House call on Senator and Deputy Speaker Ashelle Morgan to withdraw from the sittings of House pending the outcome of the police investigation into the serious allegations made against her in relation to the beating and shooting of Cornelius John;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that should Senator Morgan fail or refuse to withdraw, she be suspended for the sittings of the House pending the outcome of the police investigation into the serious allegations made against her in relation to the beating and shooting of Cornelius John.

Proposed by: ____________________________

Dr. the Honourable Godwin Friday

Seconded by: _____________________________

The Honourable Terrance Ollivierre