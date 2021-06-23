COVID In SVG: 254 active cases, 12 new

One (1) new COVID-19 positive case was reported from seventy-three (73) samples processed on Sunday June 20th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.4%.

One (1) new recovery was noted over the reporting period.

Eleven (11) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and seventy-three (173) samples processed on Monday June 21st, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 6.4%.

Five (5) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

Two hundred and fifty-four (254) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died. Two thousand two hundred and seven (2207) cases of COVID-19 and nineteen hundred and forty-one (1941) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.