BRAGSA constructs temporary School for over 500 students

The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has commenced construction of a temporary school for over 500 students at the old E.T Joshua Airport Tarmac.

This as government takes steps to relocate the staff and students of the Thomas Saunders Secondary School in preparation for repairs to be carried out on the existing school structure located in Kingstown.

The project will see the construction of eight structures, which will include 19 classrooms, a staff room, washrooms and a cafeteria.

It is being done at an estimated cost of $1.6 million and is expected to be completed by the end of July.