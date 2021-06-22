Two plead guilty to charges in police guns and ammo theft

Two of the four persons taken before Chief Magistrate Rechanne Browne at the Serious Offences Court on Monday have pleaded guilty to some of the charges brought against them in the theft of a number of firearms and ammunition from the police station in Georgetown.

Twenty-six-year old Avi King and twenty-six-year old Meshach Dublin, aka “Shane” and “3D”, who hail from Diamond, pleaded guilty to joint charges: that between June 2 and 18, 2021, at Diamond, they had in their possession criminal property, to wit, EC$3,200 in cash, which they knew or suspected in whole or in part directly or indirectly represents the proceed of criminal conduct;

between June 2 and 17, 2021, at Sion Hill, not being a licenced firearm dealer, sold one Glock 22 pistol, serial number LNL155 to someone named “Pet”, of Sion Hill;

between June 2 and 17, 2021, at Sion Hill, not being a licensed firearm dealer, sold one magazine with 15 rounds of .40mm ammunition to someone named “Pet”, of Sion Hill;

on June 17, at Diamonds, they had in their possession 305 rounds of ammunition without a licence issued under the Firearms Act;

on June 17, 2021, at Kingstown, not being a licensed firearm dealer, sold one Glock 22 pistol, serial number LNL144 to Myron Samuel, of Layou;

on June 17, 2021, at Kingstown, not being a licensed firearm dealer, sold one magazine with 15 rounds of .40mm ammunition to Myron Samuel, of Layou;

Twenty-five-year old Zackrie Latham, a former police constable of New Grounds, who was also charged jointly with King and Dublin, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Dublin pleaded guilty to separate charges that: between June 2 and 17, 2021, at Sion Hill, he had in his possession one Glock 22 pistol, serial number LNL155, without a licence issued under the Firearms Act;

on June 17, 2021, at Diamond, he had in his possession one M-4 rifle, serial number W877775, a prohibited weapon without the authorization of the minister;

on June 17, 2021, at Kingstown, he had in his possession one Glock 22 pistol, serial number LNL144 without a licence issued under the Firearms Act.

King pleaded guilty to a separate charge that between June 1 and 14, 2021, at Georgetown, he entered the Georgetown Police Station as a trespasser to commit an offence, to wit, theft.

King and Latham were charged jointly that: between June 1 and 4, 2021, at Georgetown, they had in their possession, one M-4 rifle, serial number W877775, a prohibited weapon, without the authorization of the minister;

between June 1 and 18, 2021, at Georgetown, they had in their possession one Glock pistol, serial number LNL151, without a licence issued under the Firearms Act;

between June 1 and 28, 2021, at Georgetown, they had in their possession, one Glock pistol, serial number LNL144, without a licence issued under the Firearms Act.

King pleaded guilty to the charges while Latham pleaded not guilty.

King and Latham pleaded not guilty to the joint charge that between June 1 and June 18, 2021, at Georgetown, they had in their possession one Glock 22 pistol, serial number LNL155, without a licence issued under the Firearms Act.

Latham pleaded guilty to separate charges that: between Jan. 31 and April 1, 2021, at Georgetown, he entered the armoury of the Georgetown Police Station as a trespasser and stole one box containing 50 rounds of .40mm ammunition, valued at EC$250, the property of the Government of SVG;

between Jan. 31 and June 17, 2021, at Georgetown, he being employed in the government service as a member of the Royal SVG Police Force and being charged with the performance of duties by virtue of his employment, corruptly received property for himself on account of an action done by him in discharge of the duties of his office;

between Jan. 31 and April, 1, 2021, at Georgetown, he entered the armoury of the Georgetown Police Station as a trespasser and stole three boxes containing 250 rounds of .40mm ammunition, the property of the Government of SVG.

The fourth person charged in the theft of the firearms and ammunition matter is former national footballer Myron Samuel, 28, of Layou.

Samuel is charged separately that: on June 17, 2021, at Layou, knowing or believing one Glock .22 pistol, serial number LNL 144 and 15 rounds of .40mm ammunition to be stolen goods, did dishonestly receive same for his benefit;

on June 17, 2021, at Layou, he had in his possession 15 rounds of .40mm ammunition without a licence issued under the Firearms Act;

on June 17, 2021, at Layou, he had in his possession one Glock .22 pistol, serial number LNL 144, without a licence issued under the Firearms Act; Samuel pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Samuel was granted bail in the sum of $20,000 with one surety. As part of his bail condition, he was ordered to report to the Layou Police Station on Mondays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Dublin, King and Latham were remanded into custody.

He was further ordered to surrender his travel documents and to seek the court’s permission in the event he needs to travel abroad.

Sergeant of Police Renwick Cato, who is attached to the National Prosecution Service, is the prosecutor in the matter.

Lawyer Grant Connell is representing Dublin and Latham.