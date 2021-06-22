Scott Furssedonn-Wood, New British High Commissioner visits SVG

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Hon Ralph Gonsalves, welcomed the new British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, H.E Scott Furssedonn-Wood to Cabinet Room on Monday June 21,2021.

His Excellency, who is on a two-day visit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, paid the courtesy call on Dr Gonsalves, to present his letter of introduction, following which he is expected to pay a courtesy call on Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan.

In welcoming the new High Commissioner, Prime Minister Gonsalves took the opportunity to thank the government of the United Kingdom for its direct assistance to this country in the aftermath of the La Soufriere volcano eruption, as well as other areas of support. He highlighted the offer of 55 scholarships offered to Vincentians students by the University of Wales as well as the assistance provided for the construction of the new port in Kingstown.

In his response, H.E Furssedonn-Wood conveyed greetings to Dr. Gonsalves on behalf of HRM, The Prince of Wales, and stated the commitment of the United Kingdom to continue working with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on areas of mutual interest.

He indicated that parts of his itinerary include visits to a number of areas in the orange zone impacted by the volcanic eruption as well as the port project. He pledged to do his best to advance the work of the UK in the region and to strengthen the relationship between both countries.

High Commissioner Scott Furssedonn-Wood brings to the post significant experience working in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the UK and serving as the Deputy Private Secretary to the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall before taking up this post.

Prime Minister Gonsalves was joined by Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hon Keisal Peters, and the High Commissioner’s delegation included Stefan Kossoff, Development Director for the Caribbean and UK Director to the CDB and Steve Moore, Resident British Commissioner.