Noel Mc Dowald charged with deception/Glen man charged with wounding

(Police Release) – On 21.06.2021, police arrested and charged Noel Bynoe Mc Dowald, 52-years-old mechanic of Victoria Village with two (2) counts of deception.

According to investigations, the accused man allegedly by deception on two separate occasions dishonestly obtained the sum of $160.00 and $520.00 in cash from a 55 years old school teacher. The incident occurred at Villa on 10.06.2021 and Level Garden on 11.06.21.

Mc Dowald appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on 22.06.2021, plead not guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the sum of EC$1000.00. The bail conditions set by the High Court remains in effect. He is expected to return to court on 14.07.2021 for trial.

Meanwhile

On 20.06.2021, police arrested and charge Ashwell Williams, 35 years old labourer of Glen with Wounding.

According to investigations, the accused man allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 30 years old labourer of Lodge Village by stabbing him about his body with a pair of scissors. The incident occurred at Glen on 07.06.2021.

The accused will appear before the Magistrate’s Court to answer the charge.