Jasmine Hartin confronts Andrew Ashcroft over children at Belize hotel

Jasmine Hartin, the wealthy socialite accused of fatally shooting Superintendent Henry Jemmott in the Central American nation of Belize, is reportedly accusing Lord Ashcroft’s son Andrew of denying her access to her kids.

According to 7NEWSBelize , Hartin lashed out at Andrew, her former partner, and accused him of denying her access to their kids in an explosive video obtained by the news channel.

Jasmine Hartin, charged with manslaughter by negligence, captured the cell phone video as she chased Andrew Ashcroft and could be heard saying.

“Why won’t you let me see the kids, Andrew? Why won’t you let me see the children?” Hartin, 32, says as she confronts him in the kitchen area of a restaurant”.

“Why are you stopping me from being at my house and seeing my kids, Andrew? You don’t want to be on camera? Why are you keeping my children from me, Andrew? You lied to my whole family. Let me see my children”.

Hartin continues to pursue the dad of her two young twins, Charlie and Elle, out of the restaurant as he repeatedly pleads, “stop, stop.”

Another female voice from off-camera adds: “It’s going in the newspaper Andrew. You lied to my family Andrew”.