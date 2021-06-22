Approaching Tropical Wave Could Begin Affecting SVG This Afternoon

Moisture ahead of a tropical wave, located more than 500 miles east of the Windward Islands could result in increased cloudiness across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) this afternoon.

Light rain, pockets of moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible across SVG tonight.

The tropical wave could linger near the island chain during Wednesday and Thursday, with upper-level features supporting moderate/heavy showers and thunderstorm activity…Be alert in areas prone to flash-flooding, or near rivers and streams.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with this tropical wave/disturbance have increased overnight and there’s a low (30%) chance for additional development over the next couple of days. However, upper-level winds could become less favourable by Thursday…The St Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor this tropical wave/disturbance and issue the necessary updates/advisories.

Satellite Image Caribbean Wether Online