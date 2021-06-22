55 scholarships Valuing 1 Million Pounds Secured For Vincentian Students

Fifty-five scholarships have been secured for Vincentian students at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David in the UK. This was confirmed in a letter to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves from Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Medwin Hughes.

“The University has been mindful of the key priorities which have been set by your Government in The National Economic and Social Development Plan and have highlighted possible key areas of interest.”

“To support your objectives, the University is minded to offer 40 academic scholarships for full-time study within the University in Wales, and an additional 15 scholarships will be made available for online delivery”.

The international programme will be valued at £1 m of support for St Vincent and the Grenadines community.

In a letter to the Prime Minister that outlined the Universities plans for Vincentian students, Hughes said he valued the opportunity to speak with Gonsalves and share initial thoughts regarding supporting students from St Vincent and the Grenadines in undertaking academic studies in Wales.

“Hopefully, it will be possible to invite you to Wales to mark this important international programme of exchange,” Hughes said.

According to the letter, the programme is expected to start in the next academic year and, subject to Covid restrictions, they are looking to invite students to join the University from October 2021.

The discussions on scholarships for Vincentian students started as far back as 2019, when Prince Charles visited the island.